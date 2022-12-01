sometimes, the moon

'twas a busy day today even though it was my day off. too busy that i missed my "pig buddies".



first, i had to pick up the spring rolls i ordered for our potluck lunch at church. then as i am a member of the fellowship committee, i had other chores, assigned and assumed, plus i was the de facto photographer. for some reason, my knee didn't bother me at all.



then as soon as i got back home, i needed to prepare and change for our office Christmas dinner. different story with the knee though as it bothered me the whole time. so soon after i had my dessert and tea, i left for home. tomorrow, i shall be working at the office. heaven knows what awaits me there.



i had a better sleep last night, much better that i woke up quite late and missed my morning walk. as it is i still logged a total of more than three kilometres.



the only photos i took at the party were of my dinner, but i used my phone and i'm not inclined to upload them, so maybe tomorrow. this is for week 47 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was 'background'. i'm one shot short for this challenge and we've got four more weeks to go. i hope to catch up with all these weekly challenges i torture myself with.



well, 24 days before Christmas, 30 days before 2023, two months before flash of red february, three months before rainbow march, four months before same subject april, five months before half and half may, six months before... well, june! well, that's still a long ways yet so we'll not worry about it. 😂



