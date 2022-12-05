Previous
alexander the great at Christmas by summerfield
Photo 3570

alexander the great at Christmas

this is the alexander the great plaza in the heart of greektown toronto. although the strip is now a hodge podge of different cultures, it is still known as 'greek town' as there are still quite a number of restaurants and businesses owned by greek immigrants.

back in december 2012, i photographed this plaza and the photos were published by one of the local greek weeklies. they did credit my name in their publication, but the promise of a voucher for a dinner for two at one of the greek restaurants was not fulfilled. i was doing them a favour by asking for the voucher instead of naming a price for the photos. but as a beginner i was just happy to have seen my name on the publication -- it was 2/3 of the back cover page which was prominent enough. lessons learned.

i actually came across a copy of that newspaper somewhere in the backroom. i should find that again and take a photo.

here is the plaza at night:
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2012-12-16
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2012-12-17
summerfield

katy ace
It looks very festive here all decorated for Christmas.
December 6th, 2022  
Kathy ace
My first thoughts as well were that it looks festive. Your 2012 photos were great.
December 6th, 2022  
