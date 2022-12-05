alexander the great at Christmas

this is the alexander the great plaza in the heart of greektown toronto. although the strip is now a hodge podge of different cultures, it is still known as 'greek town' as there are still quite a number of restaurants and businesses owned by greek immigrants.back in december 2012, i photographed this plaza and the photos were published by one of the local greek weeklies. they did credit my name in their publication, but the promise of a voucher for a dinner for two at one of the greek restaurants was not fulfilled. i was doing them a favour by asking for the voucher instead of naming a price for the photos. but as a beginner i was just happy to have seen my name on the publication -- it was 2/3 of the back cover page which was prominent enough. lessons learned.i actually came across a copy of that newspaper somewhere in the backroom. i should find that again and take a photo.here is the plaza at night: