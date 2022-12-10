sweet heart

i'm hosting the new BLD challenge and i've chosen candy cane for a theme. that gave me an idea for a photo. this is quite mundane but in another time, another planet, i used to be the go-to for my friends and officemates when it comes to gift-wrapping. i could do ornate, elegant, simple, modern, victorian, even cheesy gift-wrapping. i gauge the wrapping by gifter and giftee and by the value of the gift. but no matter how cheap the gift was, the recipient was sure to appreciate it if only for the extraordinary gift-wrapping.



one time the first mr. summerfield brought me a big box of candy canes when he came back from one of his business trips in europe. i didn't tell him i hated candy canes although i ate one in his presence just so he would not think i didn't appreciate his gift. there must have been a hundred in that box so what to do with them? i couldn't let my little boy eat all of it, as it was he had already expended his baby teeth before he was three. then i had the brilliant idea to use them in gift wrapping. then i had an excuse in giving them away.😜