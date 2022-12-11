it's in the bag

i can appreciate the composition but not the shot itself, as i should've left a bit more space in the bottom. but since i don't have anything else, this would have to do.



this is for the mundane-bag challenge. i have a few bottles of wine that i'm gifting to some good people in the office. if my piggy friends were just nearby they'd be the recipient of these vintage italian.



i went for my MRI tonight, good thing i got to the hospital much earlier than my appointed tie, so they took me in ahead of two other appointments, one of whom was rather very late. i was in the chamber for twenty minutes with all kinds of vibrations and noise. i sort of fell asleep (i probably was snoring, too! 🤣) but there was a point when i had to force myself to wake up as the vibration was quite strong which sounded rather pornographic. then i suddenly had a cramp in my right leg but the technician had strapped both my legs to the unit. i had to wiggle my leg, to hell with "don't move at all" instruction. if that affected the procedure they just might want me back for a re-take. mon dieu!