for week 50 of peter forsgard's 52 assignments, the prompt is 'candle light'.28 shots and i wondered why the fire looks fake. it was too late i realized that i forgot to trim the wick of the candle. but this is one of the three best of the lot and i really like the stuff around it plus the bokeh i thought would make a nice offering for tonight.and as is usual with my head, i see a candle and the song 'light one candle' by peter paul and mary comes to mind. such a poignant song. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3iXadyBSiHQ so i thought i'd wish my friends of jewish faith a good hannukah celebration.also for week 51 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was 'lights'. so it's light from the candle and the bokeh are of course the fairy lights.