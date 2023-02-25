a chair is still a chair

even if the chair has wheels.



i am unabashedly (and lazily) repurposing my 52 frames posting from two weeks ago for week 8 of the 52 captures challenge which is 'chair'. this is again a shot from last weekend's visit at the allen gardens in downtown toronto.



a 'macro' of the landscape that is the garden conservatory and the park which of late has become a tent city, a sad result of the pandemic. the pandemic maybe over, but it has negatively affected much of the community's (or country's) citizens especially those who are living below the poverty line, and as the cost of living continue to rise, the negative impact will continue to do so.