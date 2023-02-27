circles out of this world

the moon and mother earth. for the penultimate flash of red. it's unbelievable that january and february came and went just like that.



i am thinking of joining a camera club that meets near where i live. i joined their zoom meeting last thursday and they had a guest who showed a slide of his wonderful bird photography. and i checked out the other members' album and i'm totally intimidated. how could i have 12 years of photography experience and not have one photo that could compete! it's so intimidating. but mayhap i will try it for the year just so i can pick up some useful knowledge. wish me luck.



the moon is my own photo from years ago; the earth photo is also my own from a few months ago. (intrigued? 😜)