circles out of this world by summerfield
Photo 3654

circles out of this world

the moon and mother earth. for the penultimate flash of red. it's unbelievable that january and february came and went just like that.

i am thinking of joining a camera club that meets near where i live. i joined their zoom meeting last thursday and they had a guest who showed a slide of his wonderful bird photography. and i checked out the other members' album and i'm totally intimidated. how could i have 12 years of photography experience and not have one photo that could compete! it's so intimidating. but mayhap i will try it for the year just so i can pick up some useful knowledge. wish me luck.

the moon is my own photo from years ago; the earth photo is also my own from a few months ago. (intrigued? 😜)
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

summerfield

ace
Leslie ace
you will need no luck, you are an amazing photographer . Enjoy the club
February 28th, 2023  
Diane ace
Love this image. You're a great photographer and artist and will learn some things and contribute a lot to the camera club.
February 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wonderful image fav
February 28th, 2023  
