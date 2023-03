flash of red 2023 done and dusted; 365 days or so until the next one.as per usual, it has been most enjoyable. i must not forget to re-set the camera to normal or i'd be forever shooting in black and white. thank you, ann @olivetreeann for spearheading this challenge. job well done, my friend.-o0o-what makes you uncomfortable? find out over at five plus two: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-03-01