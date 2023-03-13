Previous
Next
the right time shop is open by summerfield
Photo 3667

the right time shop is open

this is a shop at the concourse of the union station. it has to have recently opened else i would have noticed it before now. i love clocks and watches and this would not have escaped me. as you can see it's almost five and they were almost closing and i was in a hurry, so i just took a couple of shots and off i went. i would have to give this a visit during lunch hour when i'm next at the office.

but for the bright 'open' sign and the tv screen, the scene almost looks vintage with that old gold and moss green colours of the shop.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture. Love the warm light.
March 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool shot
March 14th, 2023  
Megan ace
Definitely a vintage feel besides the TV. Super cool shop! I look forward to your report when you get a chance to stop in sometime.
March 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise