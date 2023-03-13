the right time shop is open

this is a shop at the concourse of the union station. it has to have recently opened else i would have noticed it before now. i love clocks and watches and this would not have escaped me. as you can see it's almost five and they were almost closing and i was in a hurry, so i just took a couple of shots and off i went. i would have to give this a visit during lunch hour when i'm next at the office.



but for the bright 'open' sign and the tv screen, the scene almost looks vintage with that old gold and moss green colours of the shop.