Previous
Next
"we want privacy!" by summerfield
Photo 3668

"we want privacy!"

outside the union station last sunday, i was taking a photo of a guy shooting the royal york hotel when this couple walked into the frame and had the audacity to tell me not to take their photo. i looked them up and down and told them "why, are you from montecito?" montecito in california being where some troublemakers live. and a group of mixed kids jeered at them and shouted "we want privacy! we want privacy!" and had a good time laughing, at the couple, presumably. i don't know what their problem was - i was on public property as well as them. they should wear a mask if they want to walk about and not want their photo taken.

-o0o-

last week's five plus two theme was "relaxation time" and i didn't have time to shoot a self portrait. a week late considering we have a new theme, but nevertheless this is my offering: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-03-08
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I am thinking if they didn't want their photo taken they shouldn't have walked into your frame! some people! great story for this terrific photo
March 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice candid and I agree wholeheartedly with Katy
March 15th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
It's always upsetting when this happens! But they are in a public place and you are allowed. I usually say - it's not of you its the building opposite or something like that, Maybe not: "Don't get your balls in a knot!
March 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise