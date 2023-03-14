outside the union station last sunday, i was taking a photo of a guy shooting the royal york hotel when this couple walked into the frame and had the audacity to tell me not to take their photo. i looked them up and down and told them "why, are you from montecito?" montecito in california being where some troublemakers live. and a group of mixed kids jeered at them and shouted "we want privacy! we want privacy!" and had a good time laughing, at the couple, presumably. i don't know what their problem was - i was on public property as well as them. they should wear a mask if they want to walk about and not want their photo taken.