this wall art lives on the wall of the office of one of our partners. his assistant has asked me to take a photo as she will be making a cake for him for his 50th birthday next month. if i'm in the office when the cake is delivered, i will be sure to take a photo before i partake of it.-o0o-this week over at five plus two, we are rocking or mocking classical art (depending on your point of view), in the style of the french hacker-painter, monsieur blase. check this out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-03-15