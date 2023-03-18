snow

all day sun and wind and snow had a go at who was master. whipping wind and snow greeted me as i exited out of my apartment building after lunch. it was snowing so hard, by the time i got to the bus stop, the sun was shining but i was covered in thick dusting of snow, you'd think i had rolled myself around in sugar or flour. this is the pavement at the end of the building's driveway which i couldn't see before this photo was taken. i had to walk really carefully as there was a portion of the sidewalk that was icy and slippery so i had to maneuver out of it first before i do such silly things as taking a photo.😜