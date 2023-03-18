Previous
Next
snow by summerfield
Photo 3672

snow

all day sun and wind and snow had a go at who was master. whipping wind and snow greeted me as i exited out of my apartment building after lunch. it was snowing so hard, by the time i got to the bus stop, the sun was shining but i was covered in thick dusting of snow, you'd think i had rolled myself around in sugar or flour. this is the pavement at the end of the building's driveway which i couldn't see before this photo was taken. i had to walk really carefully as there was a portion of the sidewalk that was icy and slippery so i had to maneuver out of it first before i do such silly things as taking a photo.😜
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Looks pretty miserable Summerfield
March 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a miserable looking day, similar here except we have no snow.
March 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise