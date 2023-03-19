Previous
Next
shopping cart shadow by summerfield
Photo 3673

shopping cart shadow

perhaps the people passing by were thinking how crazy i was taking photos of the shadows of this shopping cart and the planters around the shopping mall. indeed they were looking at me funny and gave me a wide berth as they passed, with a side glance, a knowing smile, some smirk, and some even chose to avoid walking near me and moseyed on down the other side of the promenade.🤣

meh! who cares, non!

for week 11 of the 52 frames challenge, the prompt is 'high noon'. but high noons eluded me all the time the last several weeks and a shot a little bit later than high noon was all i could manage. at least the sun was shining solid on this day that i was able to catch some shadows.

this makes my head spin as i see two carts and not the shadow. maybe i should have the head examined.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise