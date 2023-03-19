shopping cart shadow

perhaps the people passing by were thinking how crazy i was taking photos of the shadows of this shopping cart and the planters around the shopping mall. indeed they were looking at me funny and gave me a wide berth as they passed, with a side glance, a knowing smile, some smirk, and some even chose to avoid walking near me and moseyed on down the other side of the promenade.🤣



meh! who cares, non!



for week 11 of the 52 frames challenge, the prompt is 'high noon'. but high noons eluded me all the time the last several weeks and a shot a little bit later than high noon was all i could manage. at least the sun was shining solid on this day that i was able to catch some shadows.



this makes my head spin as i see two carts and not the shadow. maybe i should have the head examined.