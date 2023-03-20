Sign up
Photo 3674
ruffling some feathers
not really. i just found this in one of my bookshelves and since i haven't anything else to photograph, i might as well shoot this.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
5750
photos
185
followers
119
following
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
Views
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th March 2023 4:28pm
Tags
feather
