bird of prey drama

i have to re-learn my photographic skills. in the middle of work, i chanced to glance out and saw two graceful birds fly past my balcony. i instinctively knew those weren't pigeons and realized i had not have to chase the damned birds from my window and balcony all day. i went out to the balcony with my camera and sure enough there were two young red-taileds perched one of top of the building and the other on the railing of the unit to the east of me. my movement must've alerted them and they flew from their perches but luckily i had snapped this. it's not as sharp and to my horror i realized the camera was set on portrait function. and i failed to extend my lens to full length. duh! what happened after this was so quick the shot was just all bokeh blurry. this guy swooped on a flying pigeon and carried it off somewhere to feast on it. it was grand to have witnessed that dramatic scene, but not so grand to not have captured it. but i'm not really complaining as now i have my photo of the day. amen!



this is for week 11 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was "drama".