play it again, sam!

from last week's "music" theme at 52 frames, this was my entry albeit in black and white. a composite of old photographs, all mine. i've done this during flash of red february in 2021 but with the moon zoomed in. i thought this would make a more 'believable' shot though i find it a little bit mundane. but it is what it is.
i've been sick since last week. i've really been suffering as the doctors won't prescribed anti-biotics as i don't seem to have an infection. if hacking my lungs out for five minutes everytime i cough, bitter taste in my mouth that i could hardly eat for almost a week, and a fever of more than 103 every afternoon, accompanying headaches and earaches, i don't know what constitutes an infection. i've been told to eat a lot of ginger and honey. i told the doctor the government should not charge for this consultancy as i could've easily phoned my naturopath doctor and she would've given me a better advice other than ginger and honey. doctor also told me i would just have to bear it out as it would go away in two weeks, four or five, the most. i'd have been cremated by then!
-o0o-
'cucoloris' is the theme this week at five plus two. 'twas a good thing we had plenty of sunshine this morning before that crazy swirling snow this afternoon that blanketed the whole world white once again. check us out https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-03-29