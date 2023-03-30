Previous
non-meat breakfast

although egg is questionable as non-meat, the bacon in this photo is a lot more questionable. it's supposed to be vegan, plant based bacon. it tastes horrible! nothing can take the place of bacon. although i have not eaten bacon in almost 20 years, i still remember and know how it smells and tastes like. plant just can't replace meat, who are we kidding?

i'm not a strict vegetarian, in fact, i am what is called ovo-pescetarian, i.e., i can have fish and i can have eggs. one thing that bothers me though is that while i can't tolerate the taste and smell of chicken, how could i eat egg, something that came out from the ass of an animal? 😜 think about it! i have actually thought about it a million times and i still don't understand.

maybe vegetarians should invent their own food, instead of 'mocking' real food.

for week 13 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge is 'food'; we're supposed to play and be creative with food but that goes against the grain of my upbringing and culture to not play with food. considering we grew up rat poor and considering a lot of children, even adults, around the world go to bed hungry or do about their tasks without adequate nutrition.
