chair and cucoloris

the chair had to be dragged from its corner to the windows to avail of the beautiful morning sunshine, and had a little cucoloris happening to it. it was of course duly returned to its corner to resume its many duties which you will see in the next few days. i might have to ask the grands to come by and get their photos taken for some variation during the month. it was cosy sitting around in that corner, especially that the seat of the chair is curved or shaped so that it hugs one's seat and hips. it is too wide, though, as sometimes i sit astride on a chair when i want to keep my back straight.