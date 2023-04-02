Previous
chair and cucoloris by summerfield
Photo 3681

chair and cucoloris

the chair had to be dragged from its corner to the windows to avail of the beautiful morning sunshine, and had a little cucoloris happening to it. it was of course duly returned to its corner to resume its many duties which you will see in the next few days. i might have to ask the grands to come by and get their photos taken for some variation during the month. it was cosy sitting around in that corner, especially that the seat of the chair is curved or shaped so that it hugs one's seat and hips. it is too wide, though, as sometimes i sit astride on a chair when i want to keep my back straight.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

summerfield

Corinne C ace
Lovely shadows on the wall. A very inviting corner, may be with a book.
April 2nd, 2023  
katy ace
Brilliant use of light and shadows for this view
April 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice image and shadows
April 3rd, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Great shadows and a lovely corner capture. Sorry Vikki I have just realised I wasn't following you any more I have pressed the button and sorted it.
April 3rd, 2023  
