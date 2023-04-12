Previous
Dali Atomicus, a parody by summerfield
Dali Atomicus, a parody

today, we are parodying the classics. this is the philip halsman collaboration with the surreal painter salvador dali called "dali-atomicus". with due apologies, of course, to mr. halsman for this image that was grabbed from google images.

i'll think of something else for tomorrow.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

summerfield

Annie D ace
your chair is having fun lately hahahaha
April 13th, 2023  
