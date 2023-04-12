Sign up
Photo 3691
Dali Atomicus, a parody
today, we are parodying the classics. this is the philip halsman collaboration with the surreal painter salvador dali called "dali-atomicus". with due apologies, of course, to mr. halsman for this image that was grabbed from google images.
i'll think of something else for tomorrow.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
5767
photos
183
followers
118
following
1011% complete
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
Tags
parody of the classics
,
30-shots2023
,
summerfield-30shots2023
,
the chair
Annie D
ace
your chair is having fun lately hahahaha
April 13th, 2023
