crash! by summerfield
i've posted a shot of this during the flash of red this year, but this is from a different perspective (well, slightly different as this time i was in front of the building, whereas before i was on the other side of the road). walked too many kilometres downtown and all i got are five shots including this. so it was a toss up between this and some faded roses.

i went to michaels but when i got there i could not remember what it was i wanted to buy. so my sister and i just went for a japanese lunch. we were seated by the window and we had a view of a busy street traversing downtown through to chinatown. i counted 45 red cars and 53 blue cars. at one point i was at 5-8. when my sister noticed i was reciting numbers she asked what was '5-8'. i said it was my height! 🤣
