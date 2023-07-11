odd man out

since taking yesterday's photo last week, i found this morning that some echinacea have thus sprouted amongst the daisies, and one, just one, mind you, black eyed susan. i was rather amused at this when a woman was passing by and commented that i must be a professional photographer because she had observed me sizing up the plants before taking pictures.



we struck up a conversation as we walked along especially that i found out this was the first time she's embarking on a long morning walk. she lives just a block from my building. her son had been hounding her to take longer walks so when i mentioned that i walk the 4 kilometres or so south of don mills to lawrence avenue, she said that that was her plan but she was quite daunted. she was already quite winded when she joined me but it was not even halfway to where she wanted to go. so i told her about my sugar problem in 2021 and how i reversed diabetes by just a change in lifestyle and diet and walking every morning. when we reached lawrence avenue, she could not believe that she had actually walked that far and was going to report to her son about it. she thanked me for 'entertaining' her during the walk and how she forgot the tediousness of walking such distance. as i am scheduled to attend the office tomorrow and i will do my walking at the mall, and as i was also going to be out of the country until sunday, we arranged to meet at 7 on monday morning. but i encouraged her to walk every morning between tomorrow and then. so i think i have acquired a walking buddy. let's see how far the lady could take it.



i remember when i first started this walking thing which i started also during the hot hot days of july in 2021. my first few days i thought i couldn't make it to the fifth bus stop but eventually i got used to the distance. these days i could do more than the 4 km but as i still have work, i take the bus most days going back home.