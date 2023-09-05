Previous
premium location by summerfield
if you have the means, you could watch the toronto air show from lake ontario on board your yacht or sailboat. but if you don't, working or knowing someone at the palais royale toronto who can give you access to the rooftop would be premium enough. this is the view directly from my vantage point yesterday during the air show.

while they have the full view of the show, my advantage was that the planes coming from the airport passed directly overhead and quite low i could see the scratches on the planes' underbelly. the disadvantage was that being that low, they passed so quickly it was difficult to take a clear photo. i think i only caught one or two good ones but i haven't finished looking at all the shots i took.

the palais royale i think is a jazz club or some such. how far was i from here? well, there were a ravine, six train tracks, a major arterial expressway, a four-lane roadway and a narrow parkette. it can be reached via a pedestrian bridge that goes over the tracks and expressway but has no shade whatsoever.
summerfield

gloria jones
Neat shot, silhouettes
September 6th, 2023  
