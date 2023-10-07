Previous
left over by summerfield
this weekend is our thanksgiving weekend here in canada and today the son, with young onyx and mother, came bearing roasted turkey with all the trimmings and sides and pies. all of which i could not partake. i made baked salmon with crab meat topping and i got a bottle of red and a bottle of gewurztraminer. then my niece came with her two sons as well as my sister and her daughter. so much food.

i discovered this bottle of red in the obscured corner of the vintage section of the wine store. the usual brand of chianti i used to buy had jumped from $19 to $27! this was cheaper at $17 and surprisingly super good!
