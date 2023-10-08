upside down houses

i'm sure that i have posted a shot of this installation before even though i could not find it in my album. i also haver never found out what this installation is called as well as its meaning. but i must admit that it is rather attractive against that very blue sky as it creates question in one's mind, especially mine. 😉 also, there is no plaque or anything that indicates anything about this. i suppose, one would just have to guess.



but it is useful for my very scant and flailing photography as this satisfies week 39 of the 52 captures challenge which is "upside down".