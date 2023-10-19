this was the very first bird i painted. i followed a tutorial on how to draw a bird: first you draw an egg... i screwed up with the feet -- bird's feet are difficult to paint! so what did i do? i made the painting winterish by adding snow. clever huh! i've posted this before with a summer cardinal here: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2021-05-18
this is the second submission i made for our church's weekly newsletter for the four weeks of advent. the theme is going to be birds. a Christmas robin will first grace the start of advent on december 1, then the cardinal, then the blue jay.
jane pittenger has kindly agreed to have one of her photos be used for the fourth advent sunday. but the editor had the brilliant idea that i should paint it (as all the other covers were paintings of birds) and give the scene a Christmassy feel. so off to jane again to request permission to paint. if you want to see jane's photo you can see it here https://365project.org/jgpittenger/365/2022-04-24 and you will agree with me it is a lovely photo.