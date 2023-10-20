goofy fashion

last month, our church had a fall sale, an event that had always been a success. the three years of pandemic of course brought that to a halt but this year it was back. all goods were donated and the leftovers were donated to the local charities for refugees and newcomers to canada.



the parking lot was manned by a group of youngsters who were accumulating hours of service for their courses (or something to that effect). i am always amazed whenever i meet young people who are well mannered. these two young men purchased used clothing and halloween costumes and wigs during their break and were not shy to put them on when they went back to work (note the yellow vest). they were goofy and readily agreed to be photographed.