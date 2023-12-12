Previous
blue Christmas by summerfield
blue Christmas

have you ever seen a blue poinsettia? nowadays, i would not be surprised if there is one actually. why, everything is possible!

this is from one of the other Christmas trees at the fallsview casino where i roamed around to pass the time last saturday. around the falls there are light installations that depicts all things Christmassy and they are quite attractive when night falls. but probably not when you have to jockey around with selfie-takers, along with their noisy and boisterous and sometimes rude and inconsiderate antics.
bah! humbug!
summerfield

John Falconer ace
That’s me “Bah! Humbug!” 😀😀😢
Still a Nice shot though.
December 13th, 2023  
