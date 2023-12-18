among the foliage

"Christmas" is this week's theme for week 51 of the 52 captures challenge.
some Christmas bling in and amongst the planters at the tourist centre in niagara falls; also a good excuse to take a self-portrait without the condescending intrusive glances of the public. wait! the public take selfies all the time, oh yes, the condescending intrusive glances would be mine. 🤣
-o0o-
so this is how it is to be a retiree. you go to sleep whenever, wake up at the indecent time of 4 in the morning, paint for half an hour, take a hot drink, paint again then go back to sleep. i wonder how long i can keep that up! (well, probably not if i was sleeping! 🤣 )