Photo 3938
what that sunrise was like
about two winks and this view was gone, replaced by dark, dreary grey clouds before the mist and rain conspired to last the next several days after.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6052
photos
180
followers
118
following
7
2
365-still
E-M10MarkII
14th December 2023 8:37am
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this amazing sight and colour.
December 31st, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
If it lasted longer would we even stop to appreciate it? I’m not sure.
December 31st, 2023
