what that sunrise was like by summerfield
what that sunrise was like

about two winks and this view was gone, replaced by dark, dreary grey clouds before the mist and rain conspired to last the next several days after.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

summerfield

Diana ace
Stunning capture of this amazing sight and colour.
December 31st, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
If it lasted longer would we even stop to appreciate it? I’m not sure.
December 31st, 2023  
