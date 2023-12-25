Previous
snowy sunrise at the lake by summerfield
snowy sunrise at the lake

a merry Christmas to all my 365 friends and the 365 community.

normally, i would've visited all of your albums to wish you merry but i've been sick and i just forced myself to quit playing the overly dramatic patient and inept quack doctor at the same time to post and let you know i'm still alive.

i came across an old SD card from 2012 and saw this snowy scene. the photo was a tad blurry so i thought i would make a painting out of it. i salvaged one of the binned canvas from last week, gessoed it good then painted over it with this. the small branches was a bitch to paint but i was probably unconsciously looking for an excuse to have a relapse from the bubbling stress so i soldiered on. consider it as my Christmas gift to you all.

katy ace
FAV This is stunning, Vikki! All those tiny branches are very impressive. I would not have had the patience to even begin.

Several of us have been wondering about you, so it’s good to see you posting tonight. I hope you get to feeling even better as the days go on.
December 26th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
It is beautiful, as are you, dear friend. So very sorry you are sick and struggling. My prayers and love are with you. Thank you for the gift of your creativity in this lovely painting. Hope you feel much better soon. Heaps of love to you across the miles from my little corner of England xx
December 26th, 2023  
