snowy sunrise at the lake

a merry Christmas to all my 365 friends and the 365 community.



normally, i would've visited all of your albums to wish you merry but i've been sick and i just forced myself to quit playing the overly dramatic patient and inept quack doctor at the same time to post and let you know i'm still alive.



i came across an old SD card from 2012 and saw this snowy scene. the photo was a tad blurry so i thought i would make a painting out of it. i salvaged one of the binned canvas from last week, gessoed it good then painted over it with this. the small branches was a bitch to paint but i was probably unconsciously looking for an excuse to have a relapse from the bubbling stress so i soldiered on. consider it as my Christmas gift to you all.



