brick wall by summerfield
brick wall

no matter how hard you work towards your goal, sometimes you encounter a brick wall. let it not be an impediment to your efforts, simply turn another way and keep going on.


(a rather surprising feature here on 365. do you see the falling snow in the background? i hope you do! did you know that if you click on the "person" icon at the top right end of the 365 screen (profile, setting, etc.), there's a "let it snow" button that you can turn on or off? it's probably a seasonal thing, but i thought it's rather cool (no pun intended). that young man Ross is incredible, isn't he!)
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

summerfield

Mary Siegle ace
Wow! Yes he is. I couldn't find what you were talking about when looking at the site on my phone, so I turned on the laptop and--Voila! I made it snow. Thank you!
Nice brick wall--complete with diagonal shaft of light and additional bit of interest in the upper right. Wise words to go with the wall.
December 27th, 2023  
