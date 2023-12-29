Previous
super great ideas by summerfield
Photo 3941

super great ideas

another miserable day in toronto. why, we probably don't know what the sun or sunshine looks like. fog, mist, rain -- it's almost like we're in london! i look out the balcony and all i see is, well, the balcony. no skyline to shoot, no manor to photograph. i've missed the last full moon of the year for all that they were touting it. if the people in the building across mine are mooning me, that, too, i'm missing. no, probably not, thank you very much!

in reality, this notebook is just where i jot down the colours i use for my acrylic paintings so that when there comes a time i'm asked to duplicate or paint an enlarged version, i don't have to keep guessing which colours i used.

two more days and it's going to be anoter tax year.

catch up with you later!
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1079% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise