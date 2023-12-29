super great ideas

another miserable day in toronto. why, we probably don't know what the sun or sunshine looks like. fog, mist, rain -- it's almost like we're in london! i look out the balcony and all i see is, well, the balcony. no skyline to shoot, no manor to photograph. i've missed the last full moon of the year for all that they were touting it. if the people in the building across mine are mooning me, that, too, i'm missing. no, probably not, thank you very much!



in reality, this notebook is just where i jot down the colours i use for my acrylic paintings so that when there comes a time i'm asked to duplicate or paint an enlarged version, i don't have to keep guessing which colours i used.



two more days and it's going to be anoter tax year.



catch up with you later!