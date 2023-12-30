Sign up
the morning sunlight
the last time we saw a proper sunrise was about two weeks ago. it was a spectacular display of light and clouds. see actual sunrise, the opposite of this.
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2023-12-23
30th December 2023
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
14th December 2023 8:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with that lovely skyline and colours.
December 31st, 2023
