a night on the town

these days, do the young people still dress up like we used to in my youth? cocktail dress and gloves and evening purse, stiletto shoes, silk stockings. well, some probably still do as sometimes i see some young ladies rocking it up on the subway, and reeking of some godawful perfume. mostly though, i used to see the young girls at the office going out in ripped jeans and revealing tops.



i very seldom went on a night out with my girl friends, as 'night out' to me meant fine dining and a bit of drinks in a lounge to listen to music. disco wasn't my thing, i was just a wallflower as i didn't know how to dance. i could discuss history and current events though.🤣 often, going out meant a date and when i went out on a date, it was always with a guy i liked and a potential boyfriend, especially if i can have a meaningful conversation. i would wear a suit to the office but the jacket would be cast off when going out for the night, and i would wear a pair of silk gloves that matched my top. those were the days.



