Previous
a night on the town by summerfield
Photo 3946

a night on the town

these days, do the young people still dress up like we used to in my youth? cocktail dress and gloves and evening purse, stiletto shoes, silk stockings. well, some probably still do as sometimes i see some young ladies rocking it up on the subway, and reeking of some godawful perfume. mostly though, i used to see the young girls at the office going out in ripped jeans and revealing tops.

i very seldom went on a night out with my girl friends, as 'night out' to me meant fine dining and a bit of drinks in a lounge to listen to music. disco wasn't my thing, i was just a wallflower as i didn't know how to dance. i could discuss history and current events though.🤣 often, going out meant a date and when i went out on a date, it was always with a guy i liked and a potential boyfriend, especially if i can have a meaningful conversation. i would wear a suit to the office but the jacket would be cast off when going out for the night, and i would wear a pair of silk gloves that matched my top. those were the days.

2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1081% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise