i want to claim this as an original idea and composition. but luck would have it, i'm sure one of you will find a similar one by some already famous or accomplished photographer. meh! who cares, it's an idea i had in my head. maybe it was yet inspired by victoria ivanova. maybe i'm gearing for flash of red. so many maybe's exist, you know.
posting early as i need to go to bed and ice my neck, my shoulder, my arm, my hip, my right leg, my left knee (poor thing!) and right ankle. i had a fall, i'm sure it wasn't as bad as i think, it's just that at my age, i need to be careful about falling. i saw that the sidewalks were clear so i went to the grocery store and bought water (plus i haven't gone for my walk as it was -17 this morning and we went to a high of -8 this afternoon). coming back, i got off one stop before my actual stop because my actual stop had a lot of ice and the stop before was clear. on the way though, my cart hit a rough edge and it fell forward, in my surprise i only managed to not fall on top of it which would have been worse. i tried not to fall but when i knew i couldn't prevent it, i soften the fall with my right arm and shoulder. luckily i fell on the grass and there was no hard ice, and no dog poop! my white glove and my tight got some dirt. the fact that i was able to walk home still i know it will be just bruises and a few pain. if it's worse than i think it is, then i shall go and see my doctor.
I am so sorry about your fall! IT must be treacherous walking right now with all that bad weather. Take some pain meds before bed tonight so you can sleep well and heal faster!