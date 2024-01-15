on a diet

it's not even a balanced meal.



i want to claim this as an original idea and composition. but luck would have it, i'm sure one of you will find a similar one by some already famous or accomplished photographer. meh! who cares, it's an idea i had in my head. maybe it was yet inspired by victoria ivanova. maybe i'm gearing for flash of red. so many maybe's exist, you know.



posting early as i need to go to bed and ice my neck, my shoulder, my arm, my hip, my right leg, my left knee (poor thing!) and right ankle. i had a fall, i'm sure it wasn't as bad as i think, it's just that at my age, i need to be careful about falling. i saw that the sidewalks were clear so i went to the grocery store and bought water (plus i haven't gone for my walk as it was -17 this morning and we went to a high of -8 this afternoon). coming back, i got off one stop before my actual stop because my actual stop had a lot of ice and the stop before was clear. on the way though, my cart hit a rough edge and it fell forward, in my surprise i only managed to not fall on top of it which would have been worse. i tried not to fall but when i knew i couldn't prevent it, i soften the fall with my right arm and shoulder. luckily i fell on the grass and there was no hard ice, and no dog poop! my white glove and my tight got some dirt. the fact that i was able to walk home still i know it will be just bruises and a few pain. if it's worse than i think it is, then i shall go and see my doctor.



tah!