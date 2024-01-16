books still life

i've been playing with these books for days now but i've been frustrated as i couldn't get the lighting right. maybe i'll play with the shots during daylight and see what kind of image i would get.



i don't know what those two little boxes are called, perhaps trinket boxes? they belonged to the parents of the ex's mother, again, something i salvaged from the trash when ex was clearing out his mother's basement. previously we brought them to an antique dealer who said it wasn't worth any more than $5 for the two. i still don't understand why he decided to bin them if could've gotten $5 for them. i googled and a similar trinket box was priced at 38 euros. i should find an antique dealer and see if i can make money out of it. at the time i rescued them, i had no idea what they were but i thought i might have a use for them. sure enough.



i have small bruises here and there and i can walk with minimal pain. tonight i shall start with the heat compress.