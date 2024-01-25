les delicieux macarons

these are macarons. not to be confused with macaroons.



i shouldn't have eaten the purple and pink ones. what i should've done was shoot first before eating them. oh, well!



-o0o-



i left our piggy session this morning halfway through. an elderly lady at the other building who often would invite me to tea (she's british) every now and then (i've gone only once, she talks too much), needed to drive to the airport (about 30 or so kilometres out west) to pick up a couple of 'friends' arriving from england. the old lady only drives around the immediate neighbourhood, her driving is only for her convenience, you see. she's not a highway driver. she couldn't find anyone to drive for her and thought that she could ask me to at least accompany her, as she remembered me telling her that i preferred highway driving rather than local driving. i haven't driven (at least long distance) since 2012 when i started to suffer from vertigo. so i agreed to at least be with her to give her directions. i couldn't refuse because she would always offer to drive me to or from church (i do not always ride with her) and i worry what would happen to her when she gets to the highway . the speed of the vehicles on so many lanes would surely be too much for her. i had already convinced myself that i should drive so i brought my driving glasses with me and my ballet flats (i couldn't gauge the pedals when wearing winter boots).



i explained to the old lady that it was rather selfish and inconsiderate of her friends to ask her to pick them up when they know that she drives only locally. turned out, she would have to pick them up and drive them further west to burlington (a city about 50-some kilometres west of the airport). she looked very nervous and i even thought she looked rather pale. her mobile then rang when we were by the lifts to go down to her building's garage. the people had arrived and told her they would just take a cab. whew!



i was already back in my apartment when my phone rang. my good buddy victoria (a young lady who used to work at the office) was downstairs waiting for me because we had a lunch appointment. good lord! i forgot all about it. my phone didn't beep to remind me, and my tablet as well. in five minutes flat, i changed purse, pants, coat and boots. another whew!