a blush of pink

made it to the market this afternoon, even though my whole body is in pain. this morning i almost fell again whilst getting out of the bathtub. as a result i stretch my right leg and the pain in my groin that was receding came back with a vengeance. i'm not used to walking slowly and it was just damned boring. but no matter, i needed to get some stuff that is only found at the market.



i also found these tulips at the market. everywhere else it costs $8 to $12 for a bunch of five almost past their dates blooms. it being almost end of day and the market is closed on mondays, the tulips were selling for $3.99 for the bunch of 5 or $10 for 3 bunches. and picked the bunches with really tight buds. the colours will be blush pink as they are now starting to open.



a room just takes on a different feel when there's a big vase of flowers in it. luckily i have no reaction to tulips. maybe more photographs will be taken and even perhaps a subject of a painting, n'est-ce pas?