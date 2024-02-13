pearly shell

desperate for a shot, the shells lounging around in my book shelves were fair game tonight. but what to do with mundane-looking shells? well, add a bead of pearl. that'll do, non?



itiofd, it's a pendant so i had to clone out the little gold bit. the pearl is real, a priceless possession given to me by my mother before she died when i was 21 and she was just a young woman of 39. i had always wanted to wear this pendant but she wouldn't allow me because she had this superstition (begotten from her ancestors) that pearls is synonymous with tears or tear drops, consequently heartache, and young single girls should not wear them. but she already could see that even at a young age, i had started to defy convention and beliefs. so she gave this to me along with a gold heart locket pendant that i don't know now what i did with it. must find it.



filling the frame is one of the elements of composition.