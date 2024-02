who is that?

what can i say? i suck at lighting. i could never get it right where to correctly position the soapbox and the ring light to get a better and more appealing portrait.



i have been busy today with work. i brought my camera with me when i went for my walk this morning, but the shots didn't pan out. but it's late and i'm supposed to be more busy tomorrow but i want to be able to go for my morning walk if the weather holds. so you get to see my face.