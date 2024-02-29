as in unintentional camera movement. this is not ICM but rather un-ICM. normally, i'd have deleted this, but looking at it in the big screen, it looked so neat you'd think i did the adamski effect. my horizon was even straight! this is my usual skyline, a bit up close. as i started the month with the toronto skyline, i guess it's but fitting i close the month with the same subject.
52 frames' challenge this week is "move the camera". i'm debating if this would be my official post but the extra challenge is panning and i've been paining to do some panning. so i'll put the matter under advisement and i'll see if i can capture some panning motion over the next three days.
that brings the flash of red to a close and a big thank you to Ann @olivetreeann for her dedication to this challenge. but where did the month of february go?
i still haven't touched my new camera (it's no longer new, is it?) because i am so afraid that i'd fail to use it to its full potential like i do with the olympus. it's been more than three months. i've been such a high achiever and i couldn't shake it off, i have to be good at what i do or i don't do it at all. i think i'm suffering from kakorrhaphiophobia.