reflection

an also-ran from eight days ago. because i couldn't think of anything artistic to do so i'm scouring the archives. i should maybe pay a visit to the gardens tomorrow after work, or perhaps go on an early walk then end up at the botanical gardens. which is another kilometre anyway from where i end my walk. or maybe just by the church where i saw some daffodils fighting their way out if only this weather makes up its mind whether it's warm or cold. i do have some ideas in my head but i keep forgetting what they are.😂 or maybe a krobylos? 😜



today, my eldest grandson derrick turns 22. lord, i'm so old!