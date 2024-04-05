Previous
hobnobbing with the rich and famous by summerfield
Photo 4040

hobnobbing with the rich and famous

well, not really rich, but definitely famous.

on wednesday, when i attended at the office, sushi and sashi tagged along. i had told them that near my office is another office where some of the muppets live. they were excited to have met the group and of course i had to take a photo. here sushi and sashi posed with statler (he's either statler or he's waldorf, whichever) and grover on the far left. if i'm not mistaken the other blue one is the cookie monster.

my favourite muppet is oscar the grouch! who is your favourite muppet?

5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
They look as if they are really enjoying their visit with these celebrities. A great group shot!

I think I am with you for my favorite
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise