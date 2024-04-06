Previous
hobnobbing with the stars by summerfield
Photo 4041

hobnobbing with the stars

from the same event as yesterday, sushi and sashi mingled with more sesame street characters when they came with me to the office. ernie and bert (which one is ernie and which one is bert, anyway?) were delighted to have their photos taken with the piggies but mr. marvin martian was quite amused when the piggies posed near him and inspected him at length afterwards.

apparently, miss piggy could not be bothered to appear at the photoshoot because she wanted to be the star and not sushi and sashi. that's just too bad, miss piggy!
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1107% complete

*lynn ace
Some familiar faces!! Bert is in the middle.
April 7th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Friends 😊
April 7th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cute collection- who's able to work with all these happy puppets around?! Yes, Bert is in the middle and Ernie on the right.
April 7th, 2024  
