hobnobbing with the stars

from the same event as yesterday, sushi and sashi mingled with more sesame street characters when they came with me to the office. ernie and bert (which one is ernie and which one is bert, anyway?) were delighted to have their photos taken with the piggies but mr. marvin martian was quite amused when the piggies posed near him and inspected him at length afterwards.



apparently, miss piggy could not be bothered to appear at the photoshoot because she wanted to be the star and not sushi and sashi. that's just too bad, miss piggy!

