bokeh-fied

sushi and sashi loved the bokeh, especially that it highlighted their creamy pink colouring. sadly they received the news that tomorrow there will be clouds, plenty of it, so they won't be able to see the witness. i on the other hand would make do with what i would see if the eclipse is obscured by the clouds. be sure that i will have a photo unless it's raining in which case there is no chance in hades i will photograph in the rain.



-o0o-



funny, but for the third time this week i was asked how many languages i speak. three and a half should be my answer or probably just two -- english and pilipino (that's the language; tagalog is a dialect). i am more proficient in english than tagalog. i can speak, read and write spanish. i should like to be able to say i can speak french, but does it count if i can speak, read and write in french but unless one talks to me very slowly in french i would not be able to understand what they say. long ago i went to goethe school to study german but apart from the usual expressions, my german is non-existent.