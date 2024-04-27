Previous
pigs in a mud puddle by summerfield
Photo 4062

pigs in a mud puddle

it means 'very happy'. pigs lack functional sweat glands and are almost incapable of panting. rolling around in the mud helps to keep pigs from overheating when it gets too hot outside.

sushi and sashi enjoyed a mud bath. they saw the mud puddles behind the building and wanted to wallow in them. there was no way i was going to let them do that as those puddles came from the trash bins and must hold a multitude of germs and bacteria and various other sins. so i said i'll melt some chocolate and they can pretend it's mud and they can wallow in it. they liked the idea as they can eat the "mud". i didn't tell them they were the expired chocolate from the beginning of the pandemic. after all they're pigs and pigs eat anything.

in hindsight, i should've used the new chocolates that way i could've had some, too! but i thought it too late when i was already having a hard time giving them a bath.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Pengelly
Clever
April 28th, 2024  
Diane ace
Love this! So funny and creative.
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise