the music played

seriously running out of ideas whilst i've grown bored with the flowers and greenery. nearly resorted to a self-portrait but i looked a fright more so today than any other days.



itiofd, the music sheet is actually for guitar playing. that was one of the pieces i played when i had my recital at yamaha school of music a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.



during our zoom team meeting this morning, we had an emergency. one of our members, whose last day was today as she has retired, had a problem breathing. she logged on so she could say goodbye to us but i told her to stay with us until she has called 9-1-1. her husband was away in another town working so she was alone at home. because she lives in a rural area, it took a good 16 minutes before the ambulance people arrived. she was brought to the hospital and she's waiting to have a CT scan but they suspected she has pleuresy which she had had many years ago.



the poor thing, she was supposed to have started her retirement tomorrow by seeing a show. then our team leader told me to not do the same thing on june 28, my last day of work. good thing i'm made of sturdy stuff. it's only that my vertigo has been replaced by a darn sore throat and a pesky cough.



tagging this for the current songtitle challenge.