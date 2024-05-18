Previous
the other man's grass by summerfield
the other man's grass

isn't always greener.

the lawns were still in the same condition as two days ago. the only difference is that the dandelion heads were a bit less due to last night's rain. the heads were soggy, too. this is taken from the opposite side of yesterday's shot.

it seems i won't be able to get away from legal work. i have had quite a few acquaintances who had called me or managed to get my number asking for help with their wills and powers of attorney. that's one thing i could consider after june. i can take a crash course in wills and estates so i have a better knowledge in helping people prepare those documents, although i don't intend to make money or charge for services. two tales for you.

a woman at my sister's church whose ex-husband (divorced) suddenly died without a will. they had no children but allegedly they were still friends. in fact, she would visit him every now and then at his condo. the girlfriend of the ex-husband is trying to claim the dead man's estate because they had been dating for more than a year. well, good luck to both of them.

another person died with a will; left behind a second wife and a child, and also had children with the first wife. the will specifically states the distribution of his assets, but the sister to whom the dead person was allegedly very close, ignored the will and claimed everything just because she took care of him whilst he was sick. the sister went back to the old country to claim further the assets that the dead person owned there.

i know the solutions to the two problems, but of course i cannot give legal advice because i am not a lawyer. but i always tell people, especially those that own properties, no matter how meagre, that they should have a will prepared as well as powers of attorney (a sort of living will for health and for property).
summerfield

Ann H. LeFevre
Having spent the last two years dealing with people coming down the tail end of the golden years, I know how difficult it can be to put that "stuff" down on paper- but it really is SO important- even what you want at your memorial service!
May 19th, 2024  
katy
I find it quite interesting to see the different feel this photo gets from the opposite perspective.

It sounds like you may have found a way to not fully retire
May 19th, 2024  
