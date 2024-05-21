blessing from heaven

when i reached the waterfront yesterday morning, the clouds were just beginning to part and the sun asserting itself to make it a 28 plus degrees. the water was rather calm, but it was busy with ferries and water skiers and water taxies and kayakers plying the waters. i was aiming at two kayakers beyong when this boat inserted itself in the shot. i had wanted to capture those sunrays through the clouds to make it a true half and half shot. i must admit though that the boat provided a point of interest for both half. earlier a Porter plane was landing but unfortunately was too fast to have been captured, too. but, i got this shot and beggars cannot be choosers.
i'm getting confused with the days now. i have it in my head that my last day in office would be next week, then i realized it's still May. then the dentist called to move my appointment on the 3rd and i said isn't that a holiday Monday. when she asked me why i said because July 1st is Canada day and then she pointed out that it's June 3rd. i have cleared my calendar on the 29th for when i have to meet Kathy @randystreat and i thought that would be tomorrow. i better give myself more doses of sudoku and crossword puzzles to keep the old grey matter in good form. or probably just get a good night's sleep!