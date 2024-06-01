roses are blooming at the park

i went downtown again this morning as i wasn't able to go to the market yesterday. i saw my sister and her three friends and we had lunch together. on our way home, i saw that the St. James park was abloom with soft pink roses. the ladies followed me.



i was taking a photo of these roses when a young couple almost photobombed my shot. when i was finished i told them to go on ahead if they wanted to shoot themselves in this particular place to which they thanked me. i asked if they want me to take a photo of them together and they replied with 'yes, please!' as the young lady was handing me her iphone, i asked if they're married or engaged or just clowning around trying to photobombed people's pictures. i looked at their fingers very quickly to see if they were married or engaged. when they were posing and i was trying to frame the shot, instead of me telling them 'say cheese' i said 'say i do!' and i got a really nice photo of the two of them laughing while their arms were wrapped around each other. i teased them that if they're getting engaged they should do it right now and i can take their professional engagement photo while my services are free. they were both blushing. they were very good sport though. after going around the park for quite a bit, i bumped into them again and i asked 'changed your mind?' my sister was telling me to stop putting the young man on the spot. we all had a good laugh. i'm such a trouble maker!